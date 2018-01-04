Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) Given News Impact Score of 0.20

News stories about Marrone Bio Innovations (NASDAQ:MBII) have been trending somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Marrone Bio Innovations earned a coverage optimism score of 0.20 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media stories about the basic materials company an impact score of 44.7748092025343 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of Marrone Bio Innovations (MBII) traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $1.14. 96,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 116,400. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -1.14, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $35.43, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 0.31. Marrone Bio Innovations has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $2.45.

Separately, HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price objective on shares of Marrone Bio Innovations and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2.50.

About Marrone Bio Innovations

Marrone Bio Innovations, Inc offers bio-based pest management and plant health products. The Company’s bio-based products include naturally occurring microorganisms, such as bacteria, fungi and plant extracts. It sells its products to crop protection market. Its four crop protection products include Regalia, Grandevo, Venerate and Majestene.

