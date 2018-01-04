Macquarie Reiterates Outperform Rating for XPO Logistics (XPO)

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating restated by stock analysts at Macquarie in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $105.00 target price on the transportation company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $80.00. Macquarie’s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XPO. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $68.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.67.

Shares of XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) opened at $92.33 on Tuesday. XPO Logistics has a 12-month low of $42.07 and a 12-month high of $93.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market cap of $11,088.01, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.94, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 2.52.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 7.01%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. XPO Logistics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 1.92 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Suffolk Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of XPO Logistics during the third quarter valued at about $15,747,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 51.3% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 229,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,524,000 after buying an additional 77,649 shares during the last quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 120.3% during the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 24,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 13,560 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 366,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,867,000 after buying an additional 26,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cipher Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 10.1% during the second quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 31,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,015,000 after buying an additional 2,858 shares during the last quarter.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc is a global provider of supply chain solutions. The Company operates in two segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment provides freight brokerage, last mile, less-than-truckload (LTL), full truckload and global forwarding services. The Logistics segment provides a range of contract logistics services, including highly engineered and customized solutions, value-added warehousing and distribution, cold chain solutions and other inventory solutions.

