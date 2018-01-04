Lynch & Associates IN Purchases New Position in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (FMAT)

Lynch & Associates IN purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Lynch & Associates IN owned about 0.07% of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FMAT) traded up $0.27 on Thursday, reaching $36.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 354,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 375,750. Fidelity MSCI Materials Index ETF has a 52-week low of $29.21 and a 52-week high of $36.00.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were issued a dividend of $0.144 per share. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th.

