Liberty Property Trust (LPT) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.18

Press coverage about Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) has trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research firm ranks the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Liberty Property Trust earned a news sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 46.7884110659258 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

These are some of the headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.45. 747,874 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 724,550. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Liberty Property Trust has a 12-month low of $37.21 and a 12-month high of $45.40. The company has a market capitalization of $6,340.45, a PE ratio of 17.91, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.23). Liberty Property Trust had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 47.78%. The business had revenue of $193.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Liberty Property Trust’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Liberty Property Trust will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Liberty Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.51%.

Liberty Property Trust announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, October 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $250.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the real estate investment trust to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of Liberty Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.75.

In other Liberty Property Trust news, Director David L. Lingerfelt sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.56, for a total value of $802,080.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 56,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,531,631.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Liberty Property Trust

Liberty Property Trust (the Trust) is a self-administered and self-managed Maryland real estate investment trust (REIT). The Trust’s assets are owned directly or indirectly, and substantially all of the Trust’s operations are conducted directly or indirectly, by its subsidiary, Liberty Property Limited Partnership (the Operating Partnership).

