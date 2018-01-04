Legal & General Group Plc Has $844,000 Stake in Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (SFE)

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE:SFE) by 16.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,234 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,157 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned 0.31% of Safeguard Scientifics worth $844,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,819 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,212,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,132 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,327 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,040,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares in the last quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 14,195 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $169,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Safeguard Scientifics by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 16,710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Safeguard Scientifics, Inc (NYSE SFE) opened at $11.15 on Thursday. Safeguard Scientifics, Inc has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $227.60, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Safeguard Scientifics (NYSE:SFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The asset manager reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.20. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($1.18) earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Safeguard Scientifics, Inc will post -4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Safeguard Scientifics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “mkt perform” rating and set a $13.25 price objective on shares of Safeguard Scientifics in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Safeguard Scientifics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th.

About Safeguard Scientifics

Safeguard Scientifics, Inc is engaged in providing capital to technology companies within the fields of healthcare, financial services and digital media. The Company holds interest in companies, which it refers to as partner companies. As of December 31, 2016, the Company held interests in 29 non-consolidated partner companies.

