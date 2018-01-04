Lear (LEA) Earns Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.11

Press coverage about Lear (NYSE:LEA) has trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Lear earned a news sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave media coverage about the auto parts company an impact score of 46.2951406592745 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected Accern Sentiment Analysis’s scoring:

Get Lear alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on LEA. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Lear from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $196.00 price objective on shares of Lear in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Lear from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on Lear from $167.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.38.

Shares of Lear ( NYSE LEA ) traded up $6.07 on Thursday, reaching $186.15. The company had a trading volume of 546,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,433. Lear has a 1 year low of $132.01 and a 1 year high of $186.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $12,580.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.44.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The auto parts company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.16. Lear had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.19 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts expect that Lear will post 16.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Lear’s dividend payout ratio is 12.22%.

In other news, EVP Terrence B. Larkin sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.74, for a total value of $202,090.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,228,538.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Mel Stephens sold 796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $142,484.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,160,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This article was originally published by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this article on another website, it was stolen and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this article can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/lear-lea-earns-coverage-optimism-rating-of-0-11.html.

About Lear

Lear Corporation (Lear) is a supplier to the global automotive industry. The Company is engaged in supplying seating, electrical distribution systems and electronic modules, as well as related sub-systems, components and software, to automotive manufacturers. The Company’s segments include Seating and E-Systems.

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.