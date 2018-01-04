Kronos Worldwide (KRO) Upgraded to “Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Sunday.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on KRO. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Kronos Worldwide from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Kronos Worldwide from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Kronos Worldwide presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.00.

Get Kronos Worldwide alerts:

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $26.45. The stock had a trading volume of 354,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 425,400. Kronos Worldwide has a one year low of $12.11 and a one year high of $29.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 2.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3,080.00, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 2.20.

Kronos Worldwide (NYSE:KRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.21. Kronos Worldwide had a return on equity of 31.38% and a net margin of 20.52%. The company had revenue of $464.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $448.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that Kronos Worldwide will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Kronos Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRO. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,133,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,948 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 11,413 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Kronos Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $255,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,386 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $481,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kronos Worldwide by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,150,834 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,969,000 after buying an additional 9,792 shares in the last quarter. 16.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WARNING: This piece of content was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of international trademark & copyright laws. The correct version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/kronos-worldwide-kro-upgraded-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

About Kronos Worldwide

Kronos Worldwide, Inc (Kronos) is a producer and marketer of titanium dioxide (TiO2) pigments, a base industrial product that is used in a range of applications. The Company, along with its distributors and agents, sells and provides technical services for its products with sales in Europe and North America.

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Kronos Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kronos Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.