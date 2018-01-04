Koninklijke DSM (RDSMY) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Koninklijke DSM (OTCMKTS:RDSMY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm presently has a $27.00 price target on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 9.44% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “DSM N V ADR is involved in the Chemicals Industry. Their main focus is on base materials, performance materials, materials processing, base chemicals and fine chemicals and coating resins. They are also involved in the exploration and development of oil and natural gas deposits in the North Sea, as well as the licensing of chemical technology and know-how; in addition the company produces ingredients for bakery products. DSM is a world market leader in a number of products, including caprolactam, melamine and EPDM synthetic rubber. “

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on RDSMY. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Koninklijke DSM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Koninklijke DSM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.00.

Koninklijke DSM ( OTCMKTS RDSMY ) traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $24.67. The stock had a trading volume of 4,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,841. The firm has a market cap of $17,468.08, a P/E ratio of 30.09, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Koninklijke DSM has a fifty-two week low of $14.78 and a fifty-two week high of $24.43.

Koninklijke DSM N.V. (Royal DSM) is a global science-based company, engaged in offering health, nutrition and materials. The Company’s segments include Nutrition, Performance Materials, Innovation Center and Corporate Activities. Its Nutrition segment includes DSM Nutritional Products and DSM Food Specialties.

