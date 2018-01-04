Knight Equity Upgrades Black Knight (BKI) to Buy

Black Knight (NYSE:BKI) was upgraded by stock analysts at Knight Equity from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage presently has a $52.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $42.00. Knight Equity’s price target points to a potential upside of 13.54% from the stock’s current price.

BKI has been the subject of several other research reports. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price target (up previously from $42.00) on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Friday, October 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Black Knight in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Black Knight from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

Get Black Knight alerts:

Black Knight (BKI) opened at $45.80 on Tuesday. Black Knight has a 52-week low of $34.00 and a 52-week high of $47.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $7,036.55, a P/E ratio of 70.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.72.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Black Knight during the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the third quarter worth approximately $1,572,000. Finally, Elk Creek Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Black Knight during the third quarter worth approximately $4,080,000. 26.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/knight-equity-upgrades-black-knight-bki-to-buy.html.

Black Knight Company Profile

Black Knight, Inc provides integrated technology, workflow automation, and data and analytics to the mortgage and real estate industries. The Company’s segments include Technology, and Data and Analytics. The Company’s Technology segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination and settlement services.

Receive News & Ratings for Black Knight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Knight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.