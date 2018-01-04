Kepler Capital Markets Reiterates “€38.00” Price Target for Bilfinger (GBF)

Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) has been given a €38.00 ($45.24) price objective by analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price would suggest a potential downside of 5.85% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GBF. S&P Global set a €34.00 ($40.48) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bilfinger in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Commerzbank set a €50.00 ($59.52) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €35.00 ($41.67) target price on shares of Bilfinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bilfinger has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €38.33 ($45.63).
Shares of Bilfinger (ETR:GBF) opened at €40.36 ($48.05) on Thursday. Bilfinger has a 12 month low of €32.89 ($39.15) and a 12 month high of €40.72 ($48.48).
Bilfinger SE provides customized engineering and services to customers in the process industry. The company operates through Engineering & Technologies; and Maintenance, Modifications, & Operations segments. The Engineering & Technologies segment provides consulting, engineering, manufacturing, and assembly services for industrial facilities.
