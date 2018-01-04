Juniper Pharmaceuticals (JNP) Coverage Initiated at Roth Capital

Investment analysts at Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Juniper Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JNP) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock. Roth Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 130.77% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine raised Juniper Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Juniper Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Juniper Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JNP) traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $5.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 262,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 156,350. The company has a market capitalization of $53.14, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.04. Juniper Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $3.65 and a 52 week high of $6.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,735 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Juniper Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $129,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 5,500.0% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 56,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 55,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 72,875 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its stake in shares of Juniper Pharmaceuticals by 20.4% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 144,565 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $658,000 after acquiring an additional 24,530 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Juniper Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Juniper Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a women’s health therapeutics company. The Company is focused on developing therapeutics that address unmet medical needs in women’s health. It operates in two segments: product and service. The product segment is engaged in manufacturing and supplying CRINONE, the Company’s commercialized product.

