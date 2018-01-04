JPMorgan Chase & Co. Has $3.56 Million Stake in Standex Int'l Corp. (SXI)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Standex Int'l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,199 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.26% of Standex Int'l worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex Int'l by 1.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex Int'l during the third quarter worth $199,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Standex Int'l by 2.0% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,295 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Standex Int'l during the third quarter worth $290,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Standex Int'l during the second quarter worth $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

Standex Int'l Corp. (NYSE:SXI) opened at $101.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,290.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.73 and a beta of 1.61. Standex Int'l Corp. has a 52-week low of $84.30 and a 52-week high of $110.00.

Standex Int'l (NYSE:SXI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.63 million. Standex Int'l had a return on equity of 15.06% and a net margin of 5.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. analysts predict that Standex Int'l Corp. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Standex Int'l news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.25, for a total value of $126,663.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $460,263.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sean C. Valashinas sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.66, for a total value of $60,396.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,737 shares in the company, valued at $174,846.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

SXI has been the topic of several analyst reports. FBR & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standex Int'l in a report on Monday, October 2nd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standex Int'l in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. CL King initiated coverage on Standex Int'l in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered Standex Int'l from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Sidoti lowered Standex Int'l from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Standex Int'l presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.00.

About Standex Int'l

Standex International Corporation is a diversified manufacturing company. The Company is a manufacturer of a range of products and services for diverse commercial and industrial market segments. The Company has 11 operating segments, aggregated and organized into five segments: Food Service Equipment, Engraving, Engineering Technologies, Electronics and Hydraulics.

