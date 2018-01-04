JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Homeserve (HSV) to “Overweight”

Homeserve (LON:HSV) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.
A number of other analysts have also commented on HSV. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 840 ($11.23) price target on shares of Homeserve in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Homeserve from GBX 795 ($10.63) to GBX 900 ($12.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Group upped their target price on shares of Homeserve from GBX 500 ($6.69) to GBX 630 ($8.42) and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Peel Hunt upped their target price on shares of Homeserve from GBX 750 ($10.03) to GBX 850 ($11.37) and gave the stock an “add” rating in a research note on Friday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 811 ($10.84).
Shares of Homeserve (LON:HSV) opened at GBX 807.50 ($10.80) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2,660.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,510.87. Homeserve has a one year low of GBX 504.50 ($6.75) and a one year high of GBX 872 ($11.66).
Homeserve Company Profile
HomeServe plc is a United Kingdom-based company, which is engaged in providing home emergency, repair and heating installation services. The Company’s segments include UK, USA, France, Spain and New Markets. The Company designs a range of water, heating and electrical related home assistance products.
