Joint (JYNT) Upgraded to “Hold” by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Sunday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Joint from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $5.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $5.86.

Joint (NASDAQ JYNT) traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.99. The company had a trading volume of 31,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,600. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.24, a P/E ratio of -7.23 and a beta of 1.53. Joint has a 1-year low of $2.62 and a 1-year high of $6.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Joint (NASDAQ:JYNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Joint had a negative return on equity of 98.28% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. The firm had revenue of $6.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 million. sell-side analysts anticipate that Joint will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. White Pine Capital LLC grew its holdings in Joint by 44.2% during the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 55,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Joint by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 87,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the period. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Joint by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 189,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Joint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $791,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.24% of the company’s stock.

Joint Company Profile

The Joint Corp. develops, owns, operates, supports and manages chiropractic clinics through direct ownership, management arrangements, franchising and the sale of regional developer rights throughout the United States. The Company is franchisor and operator of chiropractic clinics. The Company offers its patients the opportunity to visit its clinics without an appointment and receive prompt attention.

