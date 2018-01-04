Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Rating Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Group boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 16th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $148.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Saturday, September 30th. Cowen set a $147.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $140.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Vetr raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $147.14 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.52.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) opened at $140.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The stock has a market cap of $377,670.00, a PE ratio of 24.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.80. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $110.76 and a 52-week high of $144.35.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.29 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 21.28% and a return on equity of 27.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.68 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JNJ. Harding Loevner LP purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $106,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Securities Holdings Co. Ltd. now owns 870 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $177,000. 65.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This article was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this article on another website, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark law. The correct version of this article can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/johnson-johnson-jnj-rating-lowered-to-neutral-at-jpmorgan-chase-co.html.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which is engaged in the research and development, manufacture and sale of a range of products in the healthcare field. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical and Medical Devices. Its primary focus is products related to human health and well-being.

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.