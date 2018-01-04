John Rogers Acquires 42 Shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK) Stock

Travis Perkins plc (LON:TPK) insider John Rogers purchased 42 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,581 ($21.14) per share, with a total value of £664.02 ($887.85).

John Rogers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 1st, John Rogers purchased 43 shares of Travis Perkins stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,583 ($21.17) per share, with a total value of £680.69 ($910.14).

Shares of Travis Perkins plc (TPK) opened at GBX 1,563.50 ($20.91) on Thursday. Travis Perkins plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,398.36 ($18.70) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,709 ($22.85). The stock has a market cap of $3,930.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 52,116.67.

Several brokerages recently commented on TPK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Travis Perkins to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,700 ($22.73) price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 1,610 ($21.53) price target on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,837 ($24.56) to GBX 1,760 ($23.53) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 20th. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,700 ($22.73) to GBX 1,800 ($24.07) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 1,695.42 ($22.67).

Travis Perkins Company Profile

Travis Perkins plc is a United Kingdom-based product supplier to the building, construction and home improvement markets. The Company operates through segments, which include General Merchanting, Plumbing & Heating, Contracts and Consumer. The General Merchanting segment consists of the Travis Perkins and Benchmarx brands and supplies products for various types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects (RMI), as well as new residential and commercial construction.

