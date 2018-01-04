John Bello Acquires 266,403 Shares of Reed's, Inc. (REED) Stock

Reed's, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) Director John Bello bought 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $399,604.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Bello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Saturday, December 22nd, John Bello bought 237,003 shares of Reed's stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $355,504.50.

On Friday, December 14th, John Bello bought 29,400 shares of Reed's stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1.50 per share, for a total transaction of $44,100.00.

Reed's, Inc. (REED) opened at $1.65 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $25.22, a P/E ratio of -2.43 and a beta of 0.84. Reed's, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Reed's stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Reed's, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:REED) by 9.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,466 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 1.81% of Reed's worth $621,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Reed's

Reed’s, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and sells natural non-alcoholic carbonated soft drinks, Kombucha, candies and ice creams. The Company manufactures, licenses, markets and sells several product lines, such as Reed’s Ginger Brews; Virgil’s Root Beer, Cream Sodas, Dr. Better and Real Cola, including ZERO diet sodas; Culture Club Kombucha; China Colas; Reed’s Ginger candy and ice creams, and Sonoma Sparkler and other juice based products.

