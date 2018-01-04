Jefferies Group Initiates Coverage on Odonate Therapeutics (ODT)

Research analysts at Jefferies Group assumed coverage on shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ODT) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 65.77% from the stock’s previous close. Jefferies Group also issued estimates for Odonate Therapeutics’ Q4 2017 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, FY2017 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, Q1 2018 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, Q2 2018 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2018 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2018 earnings at ($0.96) EPS, FY2018 earnings at ($3.03) EPS and FY2019 earnings at ($3.21) EPS.
Shares of Odonate Therapeutics (NASDAQ ODT) traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $24.13. 37,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,200. Odonate Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $22.31 and a 52 week high of $25.36.
In related news, Director Boxer Capital, Llc bought 416,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.00 per share, with a total value of $9,999,984.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin C. Tang bought 1,291,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,999,984.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,709,332 shares of company stock worth $41,023,268.
Odonate Therapeutics, LLC is a pharmaceutical company. The Company is engaged in the development of therapeutics to improve and extend the lives of patients with cancer. It is focused on the development of tesetaxel, a novel chemotherapy agent. It has completed Phase-II studies in patients with metastatic breast cancer (MBC).
Receive News & Ratings for Odonate Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Odonate Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.