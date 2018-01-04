Jack in the Box Inc. (JACK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $420.33 Million

Brokerages forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) will post $420.33 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Jack in the Box’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $410.53 million to $429.70 million. Jack in the Box posted sales of $487.93 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 13.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, February 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Jack in the Box will report full-year sales of $420.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.29 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.26 billion per share, with estimates ranging from $1.21 billion to $1.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Jack in the Box.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $338.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.34 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.71% and a negative return on equity of 30.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.03 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JACK shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Jack in the Box from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Wedbush reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $104.00 price target on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Jack in the Box from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. Robert W. Baird set a $115.00 price target on Jack in the Box and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.38.

Jack in the Box (JACK) opened at $98.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -2.79, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,836.50, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.52. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $90.89 and a 12 month high of $113.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

In other Jack in the Box news, VP Dean C. Gordon sold 278 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.22, for a total transaction of $28,417.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,924 shares in the company, valued at approximately $401,111.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Paul D. Melancon sold 461 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.78, for a total value of $45,998.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,818.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,201 shares of company stock worth $2,641,365 in the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,597 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 22.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 24,685 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,733 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,875 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Jack in the Box by 61.1% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,585 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

About Jack in the Box

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants (QSRs) and Qdoba Mexican Eats (Qdoba) fast-casual restaurants. The Company operates in two segments: Jack in the Box and Qdoba restaurant operations. Qdoba is a fast-casual Mexican food brand in the United States, offering food items including burritos, tacos, salads, and quesadillas.

