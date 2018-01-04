J M Smucker Co (SJM) SVP Sells $198,976.00 in Stock

J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) SVP Jeannette L. Knudsen sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.36, for a total value of $198,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) opened at $123.40 on Thursday. J M Smucker Co has a 52-week low of $99.57 and a 52-week high of $143.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $14,000.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.98, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Get J M Smucker alerts:

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.12. J M Smucker had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts predict that J M Smucker Co will post 7.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SJM shares. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $141.00 price target on J M Smucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded J M Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Morgan Stanley set a $112.00 price target on J M Smucker and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Jefferies Group set a $135.00 price target on J M Smucker and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $110.00 price target on J M Smucker and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.00.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SJM. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of J M Smucker by 7,253.2% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,166,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,873 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,162,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,814,000 after acquiring an additional 578,984 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $495,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of J M Smucker in the second quarter valued at about $54,456,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of J M Smucker by 251.1% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 642,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,033,000 after acquiring an additional 459,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “J M Smucker Co (SJM) SVP Sells $198,976.00 in Stock” was first posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this report on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of U.S. and international trademark & copyright laws. The original version of this report can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/j-m-smucker-co-sjm-svp-sells-198976-00-in-stock.html.

J M Smucker Company Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company is a manufacturer and marketer of branded food and beverage products and pet food and pet snacks in North America. The Company’s segments include U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Foodservice. The Company’s U.S. retail market segments consist of the sale of branded food products to consumers through retail outlets in North America.

Receive News & Ratings for J M Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J M Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.