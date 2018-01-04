Invivo Therapeutics (NVIV) Earns Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 0.00

Media coverage about Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern. Accern rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Invivo Therapeutics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.00 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news coverage about the biotechnology company an impact score of 46.0086690342946 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near term.

Invivo Therapeutics (NVIV) traded up $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $0.77. The company had a trading volume of 226,818 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,606. Invivo Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $4.95. The company has a current ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.36, a PE ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 3.21.

Invivo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NVIV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.06). equities analysts predict that Invivo Therapeutics will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings Corp., formerly Design Source, Inc, is a research and clinical-stage biomaterials and biotechnology company. The Company is engaged in developing and commercializing biopolymer-scaffolding devices for the treatment of spinal cord injuries (SCI). The Company’s approach to treating acute SCIs is based on its investigational Neuro Spinal Scaffold implant, an investigational bioresorbable polymer scaffold that is designed for implantation at the site of injury within a spinal cord contusion and is intended to treat acute spinal cord injury.

