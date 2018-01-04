Investors Sell General Electric (GE) on Strength (GE)

Traders sold shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) on strength during trading on Thursday. $262.88 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $371.89 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $109.01 million out of the stock. Of all stocks tracked, General Electric had the 8th highest net out-flow for the day. General Electric traded up $0.38 for the day and closed at $18.53

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GE shares. Goldman Sachs Group set a $22.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $17.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $22.00 target price on General Electric and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, Vetr raised General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $23.28 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.39.

The firm has a market capitalization of $160,690.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.55, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.20). General Electric had a return on equity of 13.72% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $33.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.51 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.81%.

In other news, Director Francisco Dsouza bought 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.94 per share, for a total transaction of $986,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf bought 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.24 per share, with a total value of $100,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,320. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 120,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,183,220 over the last 90 days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GE. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of General Electric by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 107,682 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,209,000 after acquiring an additional 4,278 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its stake in General Electric by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 524,877 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,641,000 after purchasing an additional 42,270 shares during the period. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Madison Investment Holdings Inc. now owns 607,569 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,106,000 after purchasing an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK raised its stake in General Electric by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 3,962,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $118,088,000 after purchasing an additional 109,128 shares during the period. Finally, Chatham Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in General Electric by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Chatham Capital Group Inc. now owns 40,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 3,516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.62% of the company’s stock.

General Electric Company Profile

