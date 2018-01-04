Investors Buy Shares of Chubb (CB) on Weakness

Traders purchased shares of Chubb Ltd (NYSE:CB) on weakness during trading hours on Tuesday. $72.10 million flowed into the stock on the tick-up and $55.80 million flowed out of the stock on the tick-down, for a money net flow of $16.30 million into the stock. Of all companies tracked, Chubb had the 31st highest net in-flow for the day. Chubb traded down ($3.83) for the day and closed at $142.30

CB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $164.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chubb from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $167.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $156.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Chubb from $160.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.33.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $67,400.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.96.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 12.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.88 earnings per share. equities analysts forecast that Chubb Ltd will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 28th. Chubb’s payout ratio is 34.05%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 21st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Paul Bennett Medini sold 5,180 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $779,486.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,810,302. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Evan G. Greenberg sold 95,761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.56, for a total value of $13,938,971.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,367,229 shares in the company, valued at $199,013,853.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 164,956 shares of company stock worth $24,417,316 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CB. Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chubb in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $116,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Chubb during the 3rd quarter worth $133,000. Zions Bancorporation lifted its holdings in Chubb by 716.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 1,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $164,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in Chubb during the 2nd quarter worth $197,000. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Chubb Limited is a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of insurance and reinsurance products and services to clients around the world. Its segments include North America Commercial property and casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance and Life Insurance.

