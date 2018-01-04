Investment Analysts’ New Coverage for January, 4th (ANDX, BPL, BPMP, BWP, DCP, ENLC, EPD, EQGP, ETE, ETP)

Investment Analysts’ new coverage for Thursday, January 4th:

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Andeavor Logistics (NYSE:ANDX). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Get Andeavor Logistics LP alerts:

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

BP Midstream Partners (NYSE:BPMP)

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of. The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Boardwalk Pipeline Partners (NYSE:BWP). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of EnLink Midstream (NYSE:ENLC). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of EQT GP (NYSE:EQGP). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer Equity (NYSE:ETE). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Sunoco Logistics Partners (NYSE:ETP). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL). The firm issued a buy rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP). The firm issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Mplx (NYSE:MPLX). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Noble Midstream Partners (NYSE:NBLX). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Summit Midstream Partners (NYSE:SMLP). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Sunoco (NYSE:SUN). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy GP (NYSE:TEGP). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an underperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Tallgrass Energy Partners (NYSE:TEP). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG initiated coverage on shares of Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP). Credit Suisse Group AG issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Valero Energy Partners (NYSE:VLP). They issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG assumed coverage on shares of Western Gas Partners (NYSE:WES). The firm issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Western Gas Equity Partners (NYSE:WGP). Credit Suisse Group AG issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG began coverage on shares of Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG started coverage on shares of Williams Partners (NYSE:WPZ). They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for Andeavor Logistics LP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Andeavor Logistics LP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.