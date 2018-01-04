Invesco Van Kampen Municpl Opprtnty Trst (NYSE:VMO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0554 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.

Invesco Van Kampen Municpl Opprtnty Trst has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.

Get Invesco Van Kampen Municpl Opprtnty Trst alerts:

Invesco Van Kampen Municpl Opprtnty Trst (VMO) traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 210,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,000. Invesco Van Kampen Municpl Opprtnty Trst has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37.

TRADEMARK VIOLATION NOTICE: This news story was reported by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this news story on another domain, it was stolen and republished in violation of international copyright and trademark laws. The original version of this news story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/invesco-van-kampen-municpl-opprtnty-trst-vmo-to-issue-0-06-monthly-dividend.html.

Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust (the Trust), formerly Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment trust. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Van Kampen Municpl Opprtnty Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Van Kampen Municpl Opprtnty Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.