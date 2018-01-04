Invesco Van Kampen Municpl Opprtnty Trst (VMO) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Van Kampen Municpl Opprtnty Trst (NYSE:VMO) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of 0.0554 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 23rd.
Invesco Van Kampen Municpl Opprtnty Trst has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% annually over the last three years.
Invesco Van Kampen Municpl Opprtnty Trst (VMO) traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.51. The company had a trading volume of 210,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,000. Invesco Van Kampen Municpl Opprtnty Trst has a fifty-two week low of $12.18 and a fifty-two week high of $13.37.
Invesco Van Kampen Municipal Opportunity Trust (the Trust), formerly Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a diversified, closed-end management investment trust. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide common shareholders with a high level of current income exempt from federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Van Kampen Municpl Opprtnty Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Van Kampen Municpl Opprtnty Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.