Intersections (INTX) Earning Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Accern Reports

Press coverage about Intersections (NASDAQ:INTX) has been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Intersections earned a news impact score of 0.01 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the business services provider an impact score of 45.5151206495423 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Intersections (NASDAQ INTX) traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.25. 20,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,850. Intersections has a 1 year low of $1.88 and a 1 year high of $5.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of -5.43. The stock has a market cap of $56.85, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.57.

Intersections (NASDAQ:INTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The business services provider reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter. Intersections had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 1,958.20%. The business had revenue of $39.25 million during the quarter.

About Intersections

Intersections Inc uses data to enable consumers reduce risk through subscription services. The Company’s operating segments include Personal Information Services, Insurance and Other Consumer Services, and Bail Bonds Industry Solutions. The Company’s Personal Information Services business segment focuses on helping consumers understand, monitor, manage and protect against the risks associated with third parties misusing their personal information and violating their privacy.

