Intermediate Capital Group (ICP) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,170 by Analysts at Macquarie

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) had its target price raised by Macquarie from GBX 780 ($10.43) to GBX 1,170 ($15.64) in a report issued on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ICP. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,023 ($13.68) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, September 28th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 1,010 ($13.50) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Friday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 950 ($12.70) to GBX 1,100 ($14.71) and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 967 ($12.93) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, reaffirmed an add rating and set a GBX 967 ($12.93) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intermediate Capital Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,030.78 ($13.78).

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

Shares of Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) traded up GBX 36 ($0.48) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting GBX 1,176 ($15.72). 472,367 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 731,984. The company has a market cap of $3,420.00 and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,680.00. Intermediate Capital Group has a 1 year low of GBX 680 ($9.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 1,178 ($15.75).

Intermediate Capital Group (LON:ICP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported GBX 28.30 ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of GBX 24.80 ($0.33) by GBX 3.50 ($0.05). The firm had revenue of £285.10 million for the quarter. Intermediate Capital Group had a net margin of 32.73% and a return on equity of 15.76%.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th will be issued a dividend of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th.

In related news, insider Philip Keller sold 130,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,007 ($13.46), for a total transaction of £1,309,100 ($1,750,367.70).

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Intermediate Capital Group (ICP) Price Target Increased to GBX 1,170 by Analysts at Macquarie” was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is owned by of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another publication, it was copied illegally and republished in violation of United States and international copyright & trademark legislation. The legal version of this piece can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/intermediate-capital-group-icp-price-target-increased-to-gbx-1170-by-analysts-at-macquarie.html.

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a specialist asset manager. The Company is the fund management company (FMC) and the investment company (IC). Its funds invest across four asset categories, providing finance for corporate investments, including private debt and minority equity; capital market investments of public and private debt; real assets, principally real estate debt, and private equity secondaries funds.

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.