Interactive Brokers Group (IBKR) Earns Media Impact Score of 0.06

Headlines about Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Interactive Brokers Group earned a coverage optimism score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news articles about the financial services provider an impact score of 45.9087417665667 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Accern’s rankings:

Get Interactive Brokers Group alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IBKR. BidaskClub cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group to $48.00 and gave the stock an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. Interactive Brokers Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.67.

Shares of Interactive Brokers Group ( NASDAQ:IBKR ) traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $59.55. 1,219,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,105,933. The stock has a market capitalization of $24,350.00, a P/E ratio of 51.34, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.02. Interactive Brokers Group has a 1-year low of $33.01 and a 1-year high of $62.33.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $426.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $382.85 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 1.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CAO Denis Mendonca sold 1,156 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $57,222.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 54,903 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.21, for a total transaction of $2,976,291.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 620,357 shares of company stock valued at $31,266,036. Insiders own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION NOTICE: This piece of content was first published by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are viewing this piece of content on another domain, it was copied illegally and reposted in violation of US & international copyright & trademark laws. The legal version of this piece of content can be viewed at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/interactive-brokers-group-ibkr-earns-media-impact-score-of-0-06.html.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc (IBG, Inc) is a holding company. The Company is an automated global electronic broker and market maker specializing in routing orders, and executing and processing trades in securities, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds and mutual funds on over 120 electronic exchanges and market centers around the world and offering custody, prime brokerage, securities and margin lending services to customers.

Receive News & Ratings for Interactive Brokers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interactive Brokers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.