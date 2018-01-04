Insider Selling: Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) EVP Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE:PANW) EVP Nir Zuk sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.03, for a total transaction of $4,440,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Nir Zuk also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 15th, Nir Zuk sold 23,603 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.04, for a total transaction of $3,494,188.12.

On Monday, December 18th, Nir Zuk sold 28,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.08, for a total transaction of $4,146,240.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Nir Zuk sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total transaction of $288,560.00.

On Tuesday, November 7th, Nir Zuk sold 28,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.05, for a total transaction of $4,145,400.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Nir Zuk sold 2,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.69, for a total transaction of $289,380.00.

On Monday, October 9th, Nir Zuk sold 21,743 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.01, for a total transaction of $3,218,181.43.

On Tuesday, October 10th, Nir Zuk sold 146,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.86, for a total transaction of $21,879,560.00.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NYSE PANW) traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.26. 1,133,879 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,400. Palo Alto Networks Inc has a 12-month low of $107.31 and a 12-month high of $157.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $13,720.00, a PE ratio of -60.67 and a beta of 0.99.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The network technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.97% and a negative return on equity of 15.77%. The firm had revenue of $505.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PANW. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 153,838 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $20,586,000 after acquiring an additional 11,488 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $803,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 67.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 89,415 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $11,965,000 after acquiring an additional 35,996 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,590 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 334,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $44,693,000 after acquiring an additional 9,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PANW. William Blair upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Imperial Capital raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.89.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc offers a next-generation security platform. The Company’s security platform consists of three elements: Next-Generation Firewall, Advanced Endpoint Protection and Threat Intelligence Cloud. Its Next-Generation Firewall delivers application, user and content visibility and control, as well as protection against network-based cyber threats integrated within the firewall through its hardware and software architecture.

