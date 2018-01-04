Insider Selling: ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI) CFO Sells 23,624 Shares of Stock

ICU Medical, Incorporated (NASDAQ:ICUI) CFO Scott E. Lamb sold 23,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $5,197,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,539,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ICU Medical, Incorporated (ICUI) traded up $1.35 during trading on Thursday, reaching $220.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 97,033. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a current ratio of 4.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4,430.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of 143.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.36. ICU Medical, Incorporated has a one year low of $127.00 and a one year high of $225.38.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $343.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.56 million. ICU Medical had a return on equity of 4.81% and a net margin of 2.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 253.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Incorporated will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ICUI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ICU Medical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. KeyCorp started coverage on ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $232.00.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in ICU Medical by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Martingale Asset Management L P grew its position in ICU Medical by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 38,703 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,677,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in ICU Medical by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,063 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $356,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in ICU Medical by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ICU Medical Company Profile

ICU Medical, Inc is engaged in the development, manufacture and sales of medical devices used in infusion therapy, oncology and critical care applications. The Company’s product line includes needlefree connection devices, custom infusion sets, closed system transfer devices (CSTD) for the handling of hazardous drugs, advanced sensor catheters, needlefree closed blood sampling systems, disposable pressure transducer systems and hemodynamic monitoring systems.

