Insider Selling: Emergent Biosolutions Inc (EBS) CEO Sells 21,906 Shares of Stock

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) CEO Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 21,906 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.91, for a total transaction of $1,049,516.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 226,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,829,576.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Daniel Abdun-Nabi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 13th, Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 20,000 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.99, for a total transaction of $919,800.00.

On Friday, November 3rd, Daniel Abdun-Nabi sold 31,508 shares of Emergent Biosolutions stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.77, for a total transaction of $1,347,597.16.

Emergent Biosolutions Inc (NYSE:EBS) traded down $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $47.78. 206,553 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 289,767. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 6.46 and a current ratio of 7.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,970.00, a P/E ratio of 29.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.29. Emergent Biosolutions Inc has a one year low of $27.94 and a one year high of $48.47.

Emergent Biosolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.55 million. Emergent Biosolutions had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Emergent Biosolutions Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EBS. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Emergent Biosolutions by 47.2% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 906,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,747,000 after buying an additional 290,863 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,205,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $74,795,000 after acquiring an additional 152,029 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 454,857 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $18,399,000 after acquiring an additional 131,692 shares during the period. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aberdeen Asset Management PLC UK now owns 1,737,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $58,918,000 after acquiring an additional 118,894 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Emergent Biosolutions by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 820,411 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,820,000 after acquiring an additional 117,700 shares during the period. 88.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EBS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up previously from $41.00) on shares of Emergent Biosolutions in a report on Saturday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Emergent Biosolutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.67.

Emergent Biosolutions Company Profile

Emergent BioSolutions Inc is a life sciences company. The Company focuses on protecting and enhancing life by providing specialty products for civilian and military populations that address accidental, intentional and naturally emerging public health threats. It focuses on developing, manufacturing and commercializing medical countermeasures that address public health threats (PHTs).

