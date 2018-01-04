Insider Selling: Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) EVP Sells 2,026 Shares of Stock

Charles Schwab Corp (NYSE:SCHW) EVP Terri R. Kallsen sold 2,026 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.30, for a total value of $103,933.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,517.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Charles Schwab Corp (SCHW) traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $51.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,522,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,371,650. Charles Schwab Corp has a 1 year low of $37.16 and a 1 year high of $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $69,300.00, a PE ratio of 33.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 27.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Charles Schwab Corp will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price (up previously from $47.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities downgraded Charles Schwab from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 target price (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Tuesday, December 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.73.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fiduciary Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab in the 2nd quarter valued at about $163,000. Zions Bancorporation raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1,545.3% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation now owns 3,817 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,585 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 31.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,000 after buying an additional 1,082 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. 79.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation (CSC) is a savings and loan holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, money management and financial advisory services. The Company provides financial services to individuals and institutional clients through two segments: Investor Services and Advisor Services.

