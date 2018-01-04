Insider Buying: La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) COO Acquires $33,220.00 in Stock

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) COO Jennifer Carver bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $33,220.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 4,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $149,490. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jennifer Carver also recently made the following trade(s):

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (LJPC) opened at $33.85 on Thursday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $39.28. The stock has a market cap of $749.62, a PE ratio of -6.64 and a beta of 1.63.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.24) by $0.05. analysts anticipate that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -4.91 EPS for the current year.

LJPC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Chardan Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target (down from $67.00) on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.14.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Emory University bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,410,000. Cowen Inc. increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 375.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen Inc. now owns 93,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,259,000 after purchasing an additional 74,000 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,295,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 23.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 816,779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $24,316,000 after purchasing an additional 154,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,266,000.

About La Jolla Pharmaceutical

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company is a biopharmaceutical company. The Company is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies to improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. LJPC-501 is its formulation of angiotensin II for the potential treatment of catecholamine-resistant hypotension (CRH).

