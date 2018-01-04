Insider Buying: DX (Group) PLC (DX) Insider Purchases 250,000 Shares of Stock

DX (Group) PLC (LON:DX) insider Ian Gray purchased 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 9 ($0.12) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($30,084.24).

DX (LON DX) traded up GBX 1.55 ($0.02) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 10.20 ($0.14). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,609,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,606. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.75 and a PE ratio of -24.88. DX has a one year low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a one year high of GBX 19 ($0.25).

DX (Group) Company Profile

DX (Group) plc is engaged in the provision of parcels, mail and logistics services in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The Company’s segments include parcels and freight, mail and packets, and logistics. The parcels and freight segment offers services, such as DX 1-Man, engaged in the delivery of irregular dimension and weight items; DX Courier, which provides next day parcel services, and DX 2-Man, which offers a business to consumer home delivery solution for heavier and bulkier items.

