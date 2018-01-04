Inmarsat Plc, London (IMASY) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Inmarsat Plc, London (OTCMKTS:IMASY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inmarsat Plc, London from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Inmarsat Plc, London from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Inmarsat Plc, London from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Inmarsat Plc, London from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Inmarsat Plc, London from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.
Inmarsat Plc, London (OTCMKTS IMASY) traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826. The company has a market cap of $3,125.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.04. Inmarsat Plc, London has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.
Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.
