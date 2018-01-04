Inmarsat Plc, London (IMASY) Lowered to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of Inmarsat Plc, London (OTCMKTS:IMASY) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Inmarsat Plc, London from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Barclays upgraded Inmarsat Plc, London from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Inmarsat Plc, London from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Inmarsat Plc, London from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Inmarsat Plc, London from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Inmarsat Plc London alerts:

Inmarsat Plc, London (OTCMKTS IMASY) traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.38. The company had a trading volume of 1,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,826. The company has a market cap of $3,125.81, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.04. Inmarsat Plc, London has a 1-year low of $5.81 and a 1-year high of $11.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.11.

WARNING: This piece was posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are reading this piece on another website, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The original version of this piece can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/inmarsat-plc-london-imasy-lowered-to-buy-at-valuengine.html.

Inmarsat plc provides mobile satellite communications services on land, at sea, and in the air worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Maritime, US Government, Enterprise, Aviation, and Global Government. It offers voice and data broadband services; global maritime distress and safety system services; mobile and fixed voice services; a portfolio of machine-to-machine services that provide two-way data connectivity for messaging, tracking, and monitoring of fixed or mobile assets; maritime satellite services, including very small aperture terminals and television receive only antenna services; and Global Xpress, a high-speed broadband service that offer seamless connectivity for advanced data services on land, at sea, and in the air.

Receive News & Ratings for Inmarsat Plc London Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inmarsat Plc London and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.