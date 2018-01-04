Infinera (INFN) & TESSCO Technologies (TESS) Head to Head Comparison

Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) and TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Dividends

TESSCO Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Infinera does not pay a dividend. TESSCO Technologies pays out 235.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

90.6% of Infinera shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.3% of TESSCO Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.9% of Infinera shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 26.9% of TESSCO Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Infinera and TESSCO Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Infinera -21.59% -16.35% -10.23% TESSCO Technologies 0.51% 3.09% 1.80%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Infinera and TESSCO Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Infinera 0 6 9 0 2.60 TESSCO Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Infinera currently has a consensus price target of $10.96, suggesting a potential upside of 58.13%. Given Infinera’s higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Infinera is more favorable than TESSCO Technologies.

Volatility & Risk

Infinera has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TESSCO Technologies has a beta of 1.31, indicating that its share price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Infinera and TESSCO Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Infinera $870.14 million 1.19 -$23.92 million ($1.07) -6.48 TESSCO Technologies $533.29 million 0.29 $1.44 million $0.34 54.41

TESSCO Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Infinera. Infinera is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TESSCO Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

TESSCO Technologies beats Infinera on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Infinera Company Profile

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software and services to telecommunications service providers, Internet content providers (ICPs), cable providers, wholesale and enterprise carriers, research and education institutions, enterprise customers and government entities across the globe. The Company’s portfolio consists of the Infinera DTN-X Family, the Infinera DTN platform, the Infinera Cloud Xpress Family, the Infinera XTM Series, the Infinera XTG Series and the Infinera FlexILS platform, addressing long-haul, subsea and metro networks end-to-end. Its technology includes Infinera Intelligent Transport Network Architecture, Infinera Photonic Integrated Circuits, Infinera FlexCoherent Processor, Super-Channels, Sliceable Photonics, Disaggregation, Integrated Digital Switching, Infinera Instant Bandwidth, Infinera Packet-Optical Transport, Multi-layer Switching and Optimization, and Management, Control and Security.

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated architects and delivers the product and value chain solutions to organizations responsible for building, operating, maintaining and reselling cellular, mobile communications, wireless-fidelity (Wi-Fi), machine-to-machine, Internet of Things and wireless backhaul systems. The Company provides marketing and sales services, knowledge and supply chain management, product-solution delivery and control systems utilizing Internet and information technology. Its customers include a diversified mix of carrier and public network operators, tower owners, program managers, contractors and integrators, wireless Internet service providers, industrial and enterprise self-maintained users (including railroads, utilities, mining operators, oil and gas operators and technicians), governments, manufacturers, value-added resellers, tier 1, 2 and 3 retail carrier stores and their independent agents, dealers and consumers, as well as other local and national retailers.

