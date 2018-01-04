IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (IMH) Major Shareholder Purchases $71,830.00 in Stock

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) major shareholder Richard H/ Pickup acquired 7,183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $71,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,200,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Richard H/ Pickup also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 26th, Richard H/ Pickup acquired 35,000 shares of IMPAC Mortgage stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $350,000.00.

On Wednesday, December 20th, Richard H/ Pickup purchased 54,898 shares of IMPAC Mortgage stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.21 per share, for a total transaction of $560,508.58.

On Monday, October 16th, Richard H/ Pickup purchased 494,004 shares of IMPAC Mortgage stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.25 per share, for a total transaction of $6,051,549.00.

IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc (IMH) opened at $11.21 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $218.30, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.27. IMPAC Mortgage Holdings, Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.40.

IMPAC Mortgage (NYSEAMERICAN:IMH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $42.08 million during the quarter. IMPAC Mortgage had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 5.51%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of IMPAC Mortgage from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMPAC Mortgage from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. IMPAC Mortgage has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in IMPAC Mortgage by 117.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 9,527 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in IMPAC Mortgage by 6.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 456,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,910,000 after purchasing an additional 29,543 shares during the last quarter. CQS Cayman LP purchased a new stake in IMPAC Mortgage during the second quarter valued at about $563,000. Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in IMPAC Mortgage during the third quarter valued at about $115,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in IMPAC Mortgage by 14.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 119,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,801,000 after purchasing an additional 14,641 shares during the last quarter.

IMPAC Mortgage Company Profile

Impac Mortgage Holdings, Inc is an independent residential mortgage lender. The Company operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Real Estate Services and Long-Term Mortgage Portfolio. It originates, sells and services conventional, conforming agency and Government insured residential mortgage loans.

