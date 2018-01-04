ImmunoCellular Therapeutics (IMUC) Stock Price Up -3%

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Ltd (NYSEAMERICAN:IMUC) shares rose 3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $0.35 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 1,305,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 14% from the average daily volume of 1,522,216 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.33.

The stock has a market cap of $7.52, a PE ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 1.04.

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics Company Profile

ImmunoCellular Therapeutics, Ltd. is a clinical-stage biotechnology company. The Company is developing immune-based therapies for the treatment of cancers. The Company’s cancer immunotherapies target cancer stem cells (CSCs), which are the drivers of tumor growth and disease recurrence. Its product candidate is ICT-107, which is in phase III testing.

