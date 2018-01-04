Horizon Technology Finance (HRZN) Given Daily Coverage Optimism Rating of 0.18

Media headlines about Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) have been trending somewhat positive this week, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Horizon Technology Finance earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the investment management company an impact score of 46.3847723705827 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ HRZN) opened at $11.38 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $131.65, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.97 and a beta of 0.85. Horizon Technology Finance has a 1 year low of $9.66 and a 1 year high of $11.81.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The investment management company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.39 million. Horizon Technology Finance had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 9.96%. equities analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 19th. Horizon Technology Finance’s payout ratio is 210.53%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. National Securities downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. ValuEngine raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Horizon Technology Finance from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet raised Horizon Technology Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial raised Horizon Technology Finance from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Horizon Technology Finance Company Profile

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to maximize investment portfolio’s total return by generating current income from the debt investments it makes and capital appreciation from the warrants it receives when making such debt investments.

