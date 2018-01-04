Honeywell International Inc. (HON) Shares Bought by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,267,295 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 417,770 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.30% of Honeywell International worth $321,367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Burt Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 65.4% during the second quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 759 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Guidant Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 15.8% during the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 11.4% during the second quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 762 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the period. CKW Financial Group bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the second quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services boosted its stake in Honeywell International by 25.4% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 912 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $122,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. 76.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, VP Krishna Mikkilineni sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.12, for a total value of $1,897,298.88. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 104,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,237,309.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bradley T. Sheares sold 1,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $194,432.48. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,932.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Honeywell International Inc. ( NYSE HON ) opened at $152.44 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $116.03 and a 52 week high of $156.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $116,329.33, a PE ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.99.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Honeywell International announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

HON has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 22nd. Jefferies Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc is a technology and manufacturing company. The Company operates through four segments: Aerospace, Home and Building Technologies, Performance Materials and Technologies, and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Company’s Aerospace segment supplies products, software and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and other customers.

