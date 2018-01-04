Histogenics (HSGX) Given News Impact Score of 0.24

Media stories about Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, Accern reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Histogenics earned a coverage optimism score of 0.24 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news headlines about the biotechnology company an impact score of 43.9900000510672 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

HSGX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Histogenics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 price target on shares of Histogenics in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Histogenics in a research note on Thursday, December 21st.

Shares of Histogenics (HSGX) traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $2.11. 100,300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 89,550. Histogenics has a fifty-two week low of $1.45 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40. The stock has a market cap of $49.83, a P/E ratio of -1.53 and a beta of 1.43.

Histogenics (NASDAQ:HSGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.07. analysts forecast that Histogenics will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Histogenics

Histogenics Corporation is a regenerative medicine company. The Company is focused on developing and commercializing products in the musculoskeletal segment of the marketplace. The Company’s product candidate, NeoCart utilizes various aspects of regenerative medicine platform to develop a tissue implant intended to treat tissue injury in the field of orthopedics, specifically cartilage damage in the knee.

