Highpower International (HPJ) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Sunday morning.
Highpower International (NASDAQ:HPJ) traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $3.80. The stock had a trading volume of 111,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,050. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.26, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.18. Highpower International has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $6.00.
In other news, Director Wen Liang Li sold 173,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.40, for a total value of $936,441.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ping Li sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $46,515.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 462,618 shares of company stock valued at $2,461,638 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 33.30% of the company’s stock.
Highpower International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, is engaged in the manufacturing and marketing of nickel metal hydride rechargeable batteries (Ni-MH) and lithium batteries for both consumer and industrial applications. The Company operates through three segments: Lithium Batteries, Ni-MH Batteries and New Material.
