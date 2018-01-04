Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc (NASDAQ:CUBA) Director Thomas J. Herzfeld purchased 19,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.15 per share, with a total value of $137,923.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc (NASDAQ CUBA) traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $7.25. 2,233 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,650. Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $6.40 and a 1 year high of $7.46.

Get Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund alerts:

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 7th were given a $0.118 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY NOTICE: “Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc (CUBA) Director Thomas J. Herzfeld Acquires 19,290 Shares of Stock” was originally posted by Chaffey Breeze and is the sole property of of Chaffey Breeze. If you are accessing this story on another website, it was stolen and reposted in violation of United States & international copyright & trademark legislation. The correct version of this story can be read at https://www.chaffeybreeze.com/2018/01/04/herzfeld-caribbean-basin-fund-inc-cuba-director-thomas-j-herzfeld-acquires-19290-shares-of-stock.html.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 160.3% during the third quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 51,012 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 94.4% during the third quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 306,004 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 148,587 shares during the period. Doliver Capital Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund by 1.4% during the second quarter. Doliver Capital Advisors LP now owns 35,683 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Gramercy Funds Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter worth $236,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund during the third quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors own 29.21% of the company’s stock.

About Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund

The Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund, Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s investment objective is to obtain long-term capital appreciation. The Fund pursues its objective by investing primarily in equity and equity-linked securities of public and private companies, including the United States-based companies, whose securities are traded principally on a stock exchange in a Caribbean Basin Country or that have at least 50% of the value of their assets in a Caribbean Basin Country or that derive at least 50% of their total revenue from operations in a Caribbean Basin Country (collectively, Caribbean Basin Companies).

Receive News & Ratings for Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Herzfeld Caribbean Basin Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.