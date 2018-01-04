Heritage Financial Group (HBOS) & Its Rivals Head to Head Analysis

Heritage Financial Group (NASDAQ: HBOS) is one of 200 public companies in the “Commercial Banks” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Heritage Financial Group to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

Heritage Financial Group has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its stock price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Heritage Financial Group’s competitors have a beta of 0.73, indicating that their average stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Heritage Financial Group and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Financial Group 12.90% 9.62% 0.89% Heritage Financial Group Competitors 20.44% 8.67% 0.92%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

46.7% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are held by institutional investors. 11.7% of shares of all “Commercial Banks” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Heritage Financial Group and its competitors revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Financial Group N/A N/A 25.36 Heritage Financial Group Competitors $338.81 million $71.86 million 21.85

Heritage Financial Group’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Heritage Financial Group. Heritage Financial Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Heritage Financial Group and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Financial Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Heritage Financial Group Competitors 415 3017 2423 78 2.36

As a group, “Commercial Banks” companies have a potential upside of 6.53%. Given Heritage Financial Group’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Heritage Financial Group has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Summary

Heritage Financial Group competitors beat Heritage Financial Group on 7 of the 9 factors compared.

About Heritage Financial Group

Heritage Financial Group, Inc. (Heritage) is a bank holding company. Heritage conducts commercial banking, retail banking, mortgage banking and wealth management activities through its wholly owned subsidiary, HeritageBank of the South (the Bank). As of December 31, 2014, the Bank operated in Georgia, Florida and Alabama through 36 banking locations, 21 mortgage offices, and 5 investment offices. The Bank provides credit based products, deposit accounts, corporate cash management, investment support and other services to commercial and retail clients. As of December 31, 2014, the Company had total assets of $1.7 billion. The Company offers various types of loans, including, residential real estate loans; commercial real estate loans; construction and land loans; commercial and industrial loans, and consumer and other loans.

