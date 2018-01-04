Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) Cut to Hold at BidaskClub

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut Heritage-Crystal Clean from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $24.00 price objective on Heritage-Crystal Clean and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Shares of Heritage-Crystal Clean (HCCI) opened at $21.75 on Thursday. Heritage-Crystal Clean has a fifty-two week low of $12.85 and a fifty-two week high of $22.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $501.07, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.96.

Heritage-Crystal Clean (NASDAQ:HCCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage-Crystal Clean had a return on equity of 6.76% and a net margin of 5.56%. The business had revenue of $83.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.32 million. research analysts expect that Heritage-Crystal Clean will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HCCI. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at $132,000. Nationwide Fund Advisors boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 10.0% in the second quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 8,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Heritage-Crystal Clean in the third quarter valued at $225,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 18.3% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 2,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Heritage-Crystal Clean by 26.1% in the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.56% of the company’s stock.

Heritage-Crystal Clean, Inc provides full-service parts cleaning, containerized waste management, used oil collection, vacuum truck services and antifreeze recycling. The Company owns and operates a used oil re-refinery. The Company operates through two segments: Environmental Services and Oil Business.

