Head-To-Head Review: Security National Financial (SNFCA) versus FBL Financial Group (FFG)

Security National Financial (NASDAQ: SNFCA) and FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Security National Financial alerts:

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Security National Financial and FBL Financial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Security National Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A FBL Financial Group 0 1 0 0 2.00

Profitability

This table compares Security National Financial and FBL Financial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Security National Financial 2.37% 5.03% 0.70% FBL Financial Group 15.30% 8.93% 1.12%

Dividends

FBL Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.76 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Security National Financial does not pay a dividend. FBL Financial Group pays out 39.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Security National Financial has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years.

Risk and Volatility

Security National Financial has a beta of 0.37, suggesting that its share price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, FBL Financial Group has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Security National Financial and FBL Financial Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Security National Financial $307.21 million 0.27 $12.18 million $0.44 11.70 FBL Financial Group $726.41 million 2.41 $107.22 million $4.49 15.63

FBL Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Security National Financial. Security National Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than FBL Financial Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

8.5% of Security National Financial shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.8% of FBL Financial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 18.2% of Security National Financial shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.6% of FBL Financial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

FBL Financial Group beats Security National Financial on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Security National Financial Company Profile

Security National Financial Corporation is a holding company. The Company operates through three segments: life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage loans. The life insurance segment is engaged in the business of selling and servicing selected lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. The cemetery and mortuary segment consists of approximately seven mortuaries and five cemeteries in the state of Utah and a cemetery in the state of California. The mortgage loan segment originates and underwrites or otherwise purchases residential and commercial loans for new construction, existing homes and real estate projects. The Company is also engaged in pre-need selling of funeral, cemetery, mortuary and cremation services through its Utah and California operations. It also sells pre-need funeral, cemetery and cremation services.

FBL Financial Group Company Profile

FBL Financial Group, Inc. sells individual life insurance and annuity products under the brand name of Farm Bureau Financial Services. The Company’s segments are Annuity Segment, which sells a variety of traditional annuity products; Life Insurance Segment, which sells a range of traditional and universal life insurance products, and Corporate and Other segment, which provides various support operations, corporate capital and other product lines. It also offers life and annuity products through its subsidiary, Greenfields Life Insurance Company. Its other subsidiaries support various functional areas and affiliates by providing investment advisory and marketing and distribution services. It manages all aspects of two Farm Bureau affiliated property-casualty insurance companies, Farm Bureau Property & Casualty Insurance Company and Western Agricultural Insurance Company.

Receive News & Ratings for Security National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Security National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.