Head to Head Review: QEP Midstream Partners (QEPM) versus Its Peers

QEP Midstream Partners (NYSE: QEPM) is one of 50 public companies in the “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare QEP Midstream Partners to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

57.4% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies are held by institutional investors. 9.2% of shares of all “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares QEP Midstream Partners and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio QEP Midstream Partners N/A N/A 14.50 QEP Midstream Partners Competitors $4.88 billion $288.25 million 22.43

QEP Midstream Partners’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than QEP Midstream Partners. QEP Midstream Partners is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for QEP Midstream Partners and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score QEP Midstream Partners 0 0 0 0 N/A QEP Midstream Partners Competitors 314 1858 2438 87 2.49

As a group, “Oil & Gas Transportation Services” companies have a potential upside of 13.49%. Given QEP Midstream Partners’ peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe QEP Midstream Partners has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Profitability

This table compares QEP Midstream Partners and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets QEP Midstream Partners 62.86% 23.46% 13.76% QEP Midstream Partners Competitors 18.48% 87.80% 5.91%

Summary

QEP Midstream Partners peers beat QEP Midstream Partners on 6 of the 8 factors compared.

About QEP Midstream Partners

QEP Midstream Partners, LP (QEP Midstream) is a master limited partnership formed to own, operate, acquire and develop midstream energy assets. The Company’s primary assets consist of ownership interests in four gathering systems and two Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC)-regulated pipelines through which, the Company provides natural gas midstream services, and crude oil gathering and transportation services to producers and users of natural gas and crude oil. The natural gas midstream services include gathering, compression, treating and dehydration, processing, fractionation, natural gas transmission and natural gas liquids (NGL) products transportation. The Company provides crude oil gathering and transportation services in Colorado, North Dakota, Utah and Wyoming.

