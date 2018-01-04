Head-To-Head Contrast: OpGen (OPGN) versus Rosetta Genomics (ROSG)

OpGen (NASDAQ: OPGN) and Rosetta Genomics (NASDAQ:ROSG) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares OpGen and Rosetta Genomics’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio OpGen $4.03 million 2.66 -$19.16 million ($0.62) -0.31 Rosetta Genomics $9.23 million 0.37 -$16.23 million N/A N/A

Rosetta Genomics has higher revenue and earnings than OpGen.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for OpGen and Rosetta Genomics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score OpGen 0 0 2 0 3.00 Rosetta Genomics 0 1 1 0 2.50

OpGen currently has a consensus price target of $1.00, indicating a potential upside of 426.32%. Rosetta Genomics has a consensus price target of $3.50, indicating a potential upside of 514.04%. Given Rosetta Genomics’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Rosetta Genomics is more favorable than OpGen.

Profitability

This table compares OpGen and Rosetta Genomics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets OpGen -533.47% -1,289.51% -234.78% Rosetta Genomics N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

OpGen has a beta of 0.96, meaning that its share price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rosetta Genomics has a beta of 0.32, meaning that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of OpGen shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.3% of Rosetta Genomics shares are held by institutional investors. 31.8% of OpGen shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

About OpGen

OpGen, Inc. (OpGen) is a precision medicine company using molecular diagnostics and informatics to combat infectious disease. The Company is engaged in developing molecular information solutions to combat infectious disease in global healthcare settings, helping to guide clinicians with information about life threatening infections, managing patient outcomes, and the spread of infections caused by multidrug-resistant microorganisms. Its deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) tests and bioinformatics address the threat of anti-biotic resistance by helping physicians and healthcare providers manage patient care decisions and protect the hospital biome through customized screening and surveillance solutions. It is working to deliver its molecular information solution to a global network of customers and partners. It is also working to provide precise diagnostic information powered by pathogen surveillance data. The Company’s high-resolution DNA tests are marketed under the Acuitas trade name.

About Rosetta Genomics

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. is engaged in developing and commercializing new diagnostic tests based on various genomics markers, including deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA), micro ribonucleic acid (microRNA) and protein biomarkers and using various technologies, including, Quantitative polymerase chain reaction (qPCR), microarrays, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS) and Fluorescence In Situ Hybridization (FISH). It is marketing and selling over four diagnostic tests based on its microRNA technologies, which include RosettaGX Cancer Origin, mi-LUNG, mi-KIDNEY and RosettaGX Reveal. Its therapeutic pipeline consists of the projects, which include Rimonim Consortium and Magneton Project. It focuses on developing diagnostic assay, RosettaGX Reveal V2. It is also focusing on developing Bladder cancer risk stratification. Its PersonalizeDx is focused on the detection of genomic changes through FISH technology, which helps to detect cancer.

