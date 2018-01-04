Head to Head Contrast: Chemed (CHE) versus Kindred Healthcare (KND)

Chemed (NYSE: CHE) and Kindred Healthcare (NYSE:KND) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings and risk.

Dividends

Chemed pays an annual dividend of $1.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Kindred Healthcare pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Chemed pays out 24.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kindred Healthcare pays out -2.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Kindred Healthcare has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years. Kindred Healthcare is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Chemed has a beta of 1.16, suggesting that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kindred Healthcare has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.7% of Chemed shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.6% of Kindred Healthcare shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Chemed shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.0% of Kindred Healthcare shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Chemed and Kindred Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Chemed 4.62% 27.69% 15.16% Kindred Healthcare -8.06% 2.29% 0.30%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Chemed and Kindred Healthcare’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Chemed $1.58 billion 2.51 $108.74 million $4.50 55.16 Kindred Healthcare $7.22 billion 0.12 -$664.23 million ($6.02) -1.59

Chemed has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Kindred Healthcare. Kindred Healthcare is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Chemed, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Chemed and Kindred Healthcare, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Chemed 0 2 1 0 2.33 Kindred Healthcare 1 4 1 0 2.00

Chemed currently has a consensus target price of $228.50, indicating a potential downside of 7.94%. Kindred Healthcare has a consensus target price of $8.83, indicating a potential downside of 7.99%. Given Chemed’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Chemed is more favorable than Kindred Healthcare.

Summary

Chemed beats Kindred Healthcare on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Chemed

Chemed Corporation purchases, operates and divests subsidiaries engaged in various business activities. The Company operates through two segments: the VITAS segment (VITAS) and the Roto-Rooter segment (Roto-Rooter). The Company’s VITAS provides hospice and palliative care services to its patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy and volunteers. VITAS is the provider of hospice services in an industry dominated primarily by small, non-profit, community-based hospices. VITAS provides hospice care to Medicare beneficiaries participating in these managed care programs. A portion of its VITAS business is operated in the state of Florida. The Roto-Rooter segment provides plumbing, drain cleaning, water restoration and other related services to both residential and commercial customers.

About Kindred Healthcare

Kindred Healthcare, Inc., incorporated on March 27, 1998, is a healthcare services company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, operates transitional care (TC) hospitals, a home health, hospice and community care business, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals (IRFs), a contract rehabilitation services business, nursing centers and assisted living facilities across the United States. The Company operates through divisions: the Kindred at Home division, the hospital division, the Kindred Rehabilitation Services division and the nursing center division. These divisions represent six segments: home health services, hospice services, hospitals, Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services, RehabCare and nursing centers. The home health services and hospice services operating segments are contained within the Kindred at Home division while the Kindred Hospital Rehabilitation Services and RehabCare operating segments are both contained within the Kindred Rehabilitation Services division.

