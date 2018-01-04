Head-To-Head Comparison: SendGrid (SEND) versus Its Competitors

SendGrid (NYSE: SEND) is one of 103 public companies in the “Enterprise Software” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare SendGrid to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for SendGrid and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SendGrid 0 1 5 0 2.83 SendGrid Competitors 390 2256 4197 121 2.58

SendGrid currently has a consensus target price of $25.33, indicating a potential upside of 5.07%. As a group, “Enterprise Software” companies have a potential upside of 1.71%. Given SendGrid’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe SendGrid is more favorable than its peers.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SendGrid and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio SendGrid N/A N/A N/A SendGrid Competitors $1.72 billion $283.04 million 11.08

SendGrid’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than SendGrid.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.4% of shares of all “Enterprise Software” companies are owned by institutional investors. 23.2% of shares of all “Enterprise Software” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares SendGrid and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SendGrid N/A N/A N/A SendGrid Competitors -19.70% -22.39% -5.31%

Summary

SendGrid beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

SendGrid Company Profile

SendGrid, Inc. provides a digital communication platform. The Company’s platform enables businesses to engage with their customers through email. It offers three services: Email application programming interface (API), marketing campaigns and Expert services. Its email API service allows developers to use its API in their preferred development framework to leverage its platform to add email functionality to their applications. Its marketing campaigns service allows marketers to upload and manage customer contact lists, create and test email templates, and then execute and analyze multi-faceted email campaigns. Its Expert services help businesses optimize their email delivery. The features of email API include integrations, documentations, internet protocol (IP) management, deliverability, reporting and analytics, mobile support and security. Its marketing campaign services include segmentation and contact management tools, A/B testing, email template editor and analytics and reporting.

